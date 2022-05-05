National Nurses Week set for May 6th-12th

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - May 6th-12th is National Nurses Week and local hospitals are gearing up to show appreciation for health care workers.
Mayo Clinic Health System has games, walks, gifts and more planned for their staff. Angie Seberg, who has been with Mayo for ten years as an oncology nurse, is very grateful for her employer's actions, especially during a stressful pandemic.
“I think Mayo’s been going the extra mile trying to make sure that we’re comfortable," Seberg said. "They’re listening to us. The last couple years has been tough on everybody and they’re listening to our needs. And they are definitely reaching out and making sure that we are being taken care of throughout the last couple of years.”
Rachael Duster with Mayo's infusion center says the bond between a nurse and patient is special and the gratitude goes both ways.
“I would say everyday that patients thank us for what we do," Duster said. "We love what we do. I feel really honored that patients let us into their lives. Some of their best moments and some of their hardest moments. I feel like everyday, patients tell us how much we mean to them and how much we add to their lives.”
National Nurses Week first began in October 1954. The event was moved to May to correspond with the birthday of nursing icon Florence Nightingale, who was born on May 12, 1820.