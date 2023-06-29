 Skip to main content
BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will impact PM2.5
concentrations at the surface. We expect this situation to remain
highly dynamic over the coming days and will adjust messaging as
needed.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday through
noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of heaviest
impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to VERY
UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility of the
AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

National Oldsmobile Club visiting during Riverfest

  • Updated
  • 0
riverfest.jpg

(WXOW) - This weekend, the National Antique Oldsmobile Club will set up shop in La Crosse to showcase some of the most unique rides. 

Riverfest ready to welcome classic cars from all over the country

The organization will host its 41st annual meet on Saturday, July 1. 

Greg Minges joined Daybreak with a preview of what to expect. 

"It's a car show but more than that," said Minges. "We've been together for so many years, it's like a family reunion every year. We get to see our old friends and get to make a few new ones each year."

The NAOC works to preserve, restore, and show off these automobiles. The former division of General Motors operated from 1897 through 1988. Pre-1940 GMC trucks with Oldsmobile engines are also included. 

Those coming to Riverfest will be able to chat with the owners, look at the cars, and learn more about the different makes and models of the classic car.

Learn more about the club at National Meet | NAOC (antiqueolds.org)

See the full Riverfest lineup at Riverfest Inc | Festival (riverfestlacrosse.com)

