National Oldsmobile Club visiting during Riverfest

(WXOW) - This weekend, the National Antique Oldsmobile Club will set up shop in La Crosse to showcase some of the most unique rides.
The organization will host its 41st annual meet on Saturday, July 1.
Greg Minges joined Daybreak with a preview of what to expect.
"It's a car show but more than that," said Minges. "We've been together for so many years, it's like a family reunion every year. We get to see our old friends and get to make a few new ones each year."
The NAOC works to preserve, restore, and show off these automobiles. The former division of General Motors operated from 1897 through 1988. Pre-1940 GMC trucks with Oldsmobile engines are also included.
Those coming to Riverfest will be able to chat with the owners, look at the cars, and learn more about the different makes and models of the classic car.
Learn more about the club at National Meet | NAOC (antiqueolds.org)
See the full Riverfest lineup at Riverfest Inc | Festival (riverfestlacrosse.com)