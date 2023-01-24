National Passenger Safety Week highlights need to speak up on safety

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - It's not just the one behind the wheel who is responsible for keeping people safe on the road.
In 2019, 62-percent of traffic deaths were from passengers.
To bring awareness, National Passenger Safety Week was founded in 2021 and will continue to be recognized during the final week of January.
Candace Lightner, founder of the organizations We Save Lives and Mothers Against Drunk Driving, says children and those not in charge of the vehicle are encouraged to speak out against reckless driving.
“They have the power to save lives," Lightner said. "They should exercise that power and use that power to do good. This is the best way to do it. Just say ‘Hey, you are impaired and by the way, if you are still going to drive then I can’t go with you. I’m not going in the car with you.’”
Lightner added that in the event one doesn't feel safe with a distracted or potentially impaired driver to request stopping at the nearest gas station and use the opportunity to exit the vehicle and call someone else for a safe ride home.
Sergeant Troy Christianson with the Minnesota State Patrol says that passengers also play a role in keeping drivers safe.
“A lot of times if they’re involved in a crash, they can be injured just as well as the driver," Christianson said. "Passengers can do a lot to help eliminate distractions by offering to assist with navigation or changing music. If you are a passenger, it’s important to do your best to not distract the driver so they can focus on the roadway.”
Lighter's actions over 40 years of advocating for roadway safety has been attributed to saving 400,000 lives during her career.
"The driver is only their friend if they are keeping them safe and is not their friend if they're driving recklessly," Lightner said. "If they won't pull over or won't change their driving behavior, you need to remove yourself from the car. It's all about saving lives."