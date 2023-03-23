National Weather Service suggests above normal chance of spring flooding

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- According to the La Crosse National Weather Service (NWS) there is an above normal chance of flooding this spring for area rivers.
National Weather Service La Crosse Hydrologist Jordan Wendt said the biggest factors for flood potential is how much snow is on the ground.
The severity of flooding depends on how long cooler temperatures last, and the timing and rate of snowmelt.
"Assessing this year' spring outlook looking at Northern Minnesota and Northern Michigan and parts of Wisconsin as well they are all seeing anonymous snow packs this year with a lot of water content packed," Wendt said.
The Kickapoo River is at a near-normal threat as a lot of the new pack already melted.
The Mississippi Basin is listed at a moderate to major flooding chance.
Wendt advises any property owners alongside the Mississippi River to prepare for a potential flood by removing boats in the water and clearing out other equipment near the water.