Biden's EPA wants electric vehicles to make up two-thirds of new car sales in US by 2032

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today... .An anomalously warm airmass coupled with strong southwest winds and deep mixing will lead to critical fire weather conditions today. Relative humidity values fall to around 20 to 25 percent by the mid-afternoon with winds of 10-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph. Very dry fine fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread of any fire that gets started. Note that similar conditions are possible on Thursday, especially west of the Mississippi River. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN... The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Red Flag Warning for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford, Richland and Grant. * TIMING...11 am to 8 pm. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the low to mid-80s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning bans. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&