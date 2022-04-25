Billionaire Elon Musk to acquire Twitter for $44 billion

(WXOW) - Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has reached an agreement to takeover the social media giant, Twitter.
Reports suggested leadership of Twitter and Elon Musk were nearing an agreement for a deal early Monday morning.
This comes as the leadership of Twitter initially pushed back on the takeover earlier this month. The social media's Board of Directors met on Sunday to discuss the buyout bid.
Monday afternoon, multiple sources confirmed an agreement was reached. The deal is reported to cost around $44 billion in cash.
Twitter is set to become a private company.