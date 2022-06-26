La Crosse to Little Bighorn: The journalist who died at Custer's Last Stand

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mark Kellogg, a journalist from La Crosse, traveled with George Armstrong Custer to his fateful end 146 years ago.
Kellogg was born in Ontario, Canada before his family moved to La Crosse in 1851.
For several years, Kellogg served as a telegraph operator at the Wisconsin Telegraph Company. The pioneering communications company operated from the northwest corner of Front and Main Street in La Crosse.
Eventually, Kellogg became a traveling journalist, striking gigs with the New York Herald and the Bismarck Tribune. Through the Tribune, Kellogg connected with Custer.
A battle was brewing for ownership of the American West in the years leading up to 1876.
"To deal with those who refused to go onto the reservations, who refused to capitulate in that way, a massive military campaign was started in 1876...and Custer was a small part of that larger campaign to subdue the Northern Plains Tribes who were resisting," said John Grider, a history professor with the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
The military party left Fort Abraham Lincoln in North Dakota on May 17, 1876, never to return. In a final dispatch to his employer, Kellogg wrote "I go with Custer, and I will be at the death."
Custer and the Seventh Calvary engaged a larger force in southcentral Montana, only to be defeated in what became known as the Battle of Little Bighorn.
"The Battle of Little Bighorn is essentially the end of major conflict between the United States and Native Americans," said Grider.
It was also a first for modern American journalism. According to the Associated Press, Kellogg was the first AP-affiliated journalist to die in battle.
A plaque commemorates the life of Mark Kellogg in La Crosse's Oak Grove Cemetery. His remains lie close to where Custer made his last stand.