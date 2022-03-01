Rep. Ron Kind previews State of the Union, talks Ukraine

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - "I can't think of a more important State of the Union Address, during my time in Congress and I've been here for 26 years," said Rep. Ron Kind in a press conference on Tuesday.
Kind expects Ukraine, and the crisis' national security implications for the United States, to be at the forefront of the President's address.
Due to Putin's decision to invade Ukraine, gas prices soared and remain in issue for the President and Americans. Kind hopes Biden addresses this issue by capitalizing on the opportunity to become self-sustaining.
"I think we need to be smarter, and I think President Biden is going to touch on that too. For us, to convert and pivot to a more sustainable economy energy wise, and become less dependent on a country like Russia and the oil they produce," said Congressman Kind.
Additionally, Kind suggested one word to characterize the world's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and that's "united".
"I think [Putin] was expecting a divided Ukraine, a divided Europe, a divided NATO, and a divided United States; and instead he's getting just the opposite, an unprecedented show of unity," said Kind.