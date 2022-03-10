UWL hosts Former Cabinet Member in fireside chat on foreign policy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Former Ambassador to China and former Washington Governor, Gary Locke, joined UWL Chancellor Gow for a public fireside chat on Ukraine, China, and leadership.
Members of the public and students of the University joined Locke in the Hesprich Auditorium early Thursday afternoon.
Prior to the discussion, Locke met with students and faculty to discuss leadership and politics in America. Political Science majors received wisdom on what's needed in modern politics.
"So many of the things confronting our communities and quite frankly our states have nothing to do with Democrat versus Republican politics," said Gary Locke. Also stating, if politicians focused on taxpayers and not political strategy, more would be achieved.
During the fireside discussion, Locke discussed the cost of sanctions on the American people. This includes the rise of prices at the pump. Locke stated there is always a price to pay when standing up for a nation's values.
"The reality is that Europe depends so much on natural gas and oil from Russia. How far are the Europeans willing to go to punish Russian, to retaliate against Russia, knowing that it's going to really hurt them as well?" said Locke.
During Locke's political career, he served as an ambassador to China. He described the current relations between the United States and China at an all-time low.
"So many of the issues facing the entire world cannot be solved by either China or the United States alone. The World is looking for leadership from both China and the United States partnering together," said Locke.
The fireside chat was organized by the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership.