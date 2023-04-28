Veteran opens up about Tomah VA misdiagnosis

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Brandon Winneshiek opens up about being misdiagnosed at the Tomah VA and how Senator Tammy Baldwin is responding to the issue.
On April 21, the Tomah VA decided to reconsider past medical cases with veterans. The decision comes after multiple individuals contacted the Wisconsin Senator's office, raising concern over not qualifying for benefits.
Winneshiek served in Iraq in 2004. He says during his tenure, he was "blown up four times" causing multiple traumatic brain injuries.
For a decade, Winneshiek sought medical coverage for his ailments, as promised through his veteran status. However, Winneshiek was misdiagnosed.
"'Brandon, you're fine'," said Winneshiek recounting his encounter, "I told you that in 2015, I refuse to see you and pretty much it said, you have to go into town-it did say you have to go out into town and use your private insurance."
Which he did, but his diagnosis was later confirmed by multiple doctors elsewhere.
Despite receiving coverage, he worries others may have had the same experience. When he contacted Baldwin's office, the two learned he wasn't the only one.
"The suggestion came very clear, Brandon's case and others, that there seemed to be a pattern of misdiagnosis," said Baldwin.
She then contacted the Department of Veteran Affairs to have them look into the issue, prompting a reconsideration for veterans to see if they qualify for benefits.
On Thursday, Representative Derrick Van Orden joined Republican colleagues in asking the Department of Veteran Affairs to investigate further, hoping the issue isn't widespread.