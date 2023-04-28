 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Crawford, Allamakee,
Vernon and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Allamakee,
Clayton and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1015 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.4 feet, Lock and Dam 7 becomes inoperative.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Friday was 15.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.6 feet Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.3 feet on 04/20/1952.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Veteran opens up about Tomah VA misdiagnosis

  • Updated
TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Brandon Winneshiek opens up about being misdiagnosed at the Tomah VA and how Senator Tammy Baldwin is responding to the issue.

On April 21, the Tomah VA decided to reconsider past medical cases with veterans. The decision comes after multiple individuals contacted the Wisconsin Senator's office, raising concern over not qualifying for benefits.

Winneshiek served in Iraq in 2004. He says during his tenure, he was "blown up four times" causing multiple traumatic brain injuries.

For a decade, Winneshiek sought medical coverage for his ailments, as promised through his veteran status. However, Winneshiek was misdiagnosed.

"'Brandon, you're fine'," said Winneshiek recounting his encounter, "I told you that in 2015, I refuse to see you and pretty much it said, you have to go into town-it did say you have to go out into town and use your private insurance."

Which he did, but his diagnosis was later confirmed by multiple doctors elsewhere.

Despite receiving coverage, he worries others may have had the same experience. When he contacted Baldwin's office, the two learned he wasn't the only one.

"The suggestion came very clear, Brandon's case and others, that there seemed to be a pattern of misdiagnosis," said Baldwin.

She then contacted the Department of Veteran Affairs to have them look into the issue, prompting a reconsideration for veterans to see if they qualify for benefits.

On Thursday, Representative Derrick Van Orden joined Republican colleagues in asking the Department of Veteran Affairs to investigate further, hoping the issue isn't widespread.

