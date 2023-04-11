 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Wednesday...

.Sunshine will promote mixing by late morning into the afternoon
Wednesday, producing wind gusts from 30 to 35 mph while also
dropping surface dewpoints. With an abnormally warm airmass in
place (some record temperatures possible Wednesday), this increase
in drier air combined with the warmth will drop afternoon
humidities in the 20s%. The fine fuels could promote quick
ignitions and rapid spread of any fire that gets started.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR
SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in
effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford,
Richland and Grant.

* TIMING...11 am to 8 pm.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the upper 70s.

* IMPACTS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

What's at stake with the 2023 Farm Bill

  • Updated
  • 0
farm-bill
By Kevin Millard

LA CROSSE (WXOW) - The League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area discussed the 2023 Farm Bill during a virtual meeting on Tuesday.

Roughly every five years, a new farm bill regulates funding to the Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), conservation, agriculture, research, and many more programs.

"Why does the farm bill matter? It touches so many parts of your life and you never even knew it," said Margaret Krome, Policy Program Director with the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute.

According to a slide presented by Krome, the projected funding of the last farm bill, passed in 2018, was $428 billion.

The next iteration of the bill has a 2023 passing deadline.

While the public may be unaware of the bill most years, Krome says not passing it by the deadline would be catastrophic.

"Federal policy in a lot of areas revert back to very old law," said Krome, "A lot of farmers would go out of business if you went back to the pricing systems of 1949."

In 2012, the bill was pushed back until 2014 and the 2018 bill was delayed by three months.

Wisconsin only has one congressional member on the committees responsible for drafting the bill: Representative Derrick Van Orden.

Van Orden recently went on a farm tour to show his commitment to Wisconsin agriculture.

Have a story idea? Let us know here