What's at stake with the 2023 Farm Bill

LA CROSSE (WXOW) - The League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area discussed the 2023 Farm Bill during a virtual meeting on Tuesday.
Roughly every five years, a new farm bill regulates funding to the Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), conservation, agriculture, research, and many more programs.
"Why does the farm bill matter? It touches so many parts of your life and you never even knew it," said Margaret Krome, Policy Program Director with the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute.
According to a slide presented by Krome, the projected funding of the last farm bill, passed in 2018, was $428 billion.
The next iteration of the bill has a 2023 passing deadline.
While the public may be unaware of the bill most years, Krome says not passing it by the deadline would be catastrophic.
"Federal policy in a lot of areas revert back to very old law," said Krome, "A lot of farmers would go out of business if you went back to the pricing systems of 1949."
In 2012, the bill was pushed back until 2014 and the 2018 bill was delayed by three months.
Wisconsin only has one congressional member on the committees responsible for drafting the bill: Representative Derrick Van Orden.
Van Orden recently went on a farm tour to show his commitment to Wisconsin agriculture.