Nation's best St. Bernard ready for Westminster

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Brandau Ridge Saints in Kendall raises St. Bernard dogs and perhaps none of them top Panda, a two year old male.
Panda has traveled all over the country competing in shows, and his results have earned him the title of the top ranked St. Bernard in the country. That acclaim has assured him a spot in the Westminster Dog Show later this month in New York, which is considered the biggest event of its kind.
Owner Pamela Brandau says that things like muscle structure and stride are things the judges look for, in which Panda excels.
“He’s a total package," Brandau said. "He’s tall. Proportionate. Strong. Powerful. Has a beautiful head. In the breed standard, the head is very important. That it’s got the right ear set. The right tail set. That he moves fluidly. If they’re built correctly, they move wonderfully. They’re a working dog, so they have to be able to move and do what they were bred to do.”
"Basically, we look at pedigree. What the pedigree holds. What the father has. What the grandfather has. If we see a fault in a dog like they're a little too short, we try to breed it with a dog that usually throws more leg and gets taller. We try to produce Panda. Panda's a really, really wonderful example of our breed standard."
Pamela's daughter, Stacy Pagel, handles Panda during competition, but despite the fame, he's no different from any other dog.
“Around the house, he’s pretty goofy," Panda said. "He’s pretty chill. That’s the extent of it. When I come to the house, he usually knows it means we go to a dog show. He gets really excited and starts jumping around. 'Panda’ is because his dad, I would always call ‘Panda Dog,’ and he came out and looked like a panda. I was like, ‘I get to officially have my own panda.’”
Brandau says their puppies sell for around $3,000. After Panda's retirement, she plans on keeping the dog's championship DNA around for breeding purposes for about 20 years.
Before Westminster, Panda will compete at a show in Grays Lake, Illinois this weekend.