Native American Heritage Month Celebration at Valley View Mall

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Valley View Mall welcomed the community Thursday for a Native American Heritage Month celebration.
Tribal members of the Ho-Chunk Nation performed traditional songs and dances at the celebration.
They taught those in attendance about the history and meaning behind the traditional clothing and performances.
Valley View Mall general manager Aimee Awonohopay said it's an opportunity for people to learn more about the Native American population in the area.
"I think that people today can learn all what Native performing arts are about and how this is a big part of Native people's lives," Awonohopay said. "They're going to hear today when these dances are performed, how old they are, how important they are to the Tribe and the members each and just how sacred it is."
The celebration also featured Native American artists, who were selling jewelry, clothing and décor.
