 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Moderate to Heavy Snow Showers this Evening...

A line of snow showers is tracking down the Mississippi River
valley and into southwest Wisconsin, which will bring periods of
moderate to heavy snow through at least midnight. A quick 1 to 2
inches of snow may accumulate on roadways before the snow ends,
producing slick spots on untreated roadways. Poor visibilities are
likely with the heavier showers.

Please use caution when driving tonight! Allow extra braking
distance and watch for slick spots.

Native American Heritage Month Celebration at Valley View Mall

  • Updated
  • 0
Ho-Chunk Nation tradition dance.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Valley View Mall welcomed the community Thursday for a Native American Heritage Month celebration. 

Tribal members of the Ho-Chunk Nation performed traditional songs and dances at the celebration. 

They taught those in attendance about the history and meaning behind the traditional clothing and performances. 

Valley View Mall celebration.jpg

Valley View Mall general manager Aimee Awonohopay said it's an opportunity for people to learn more about the Native American population in the area. 

"I think that people today can learn all what Native performing arts are about and how this is a big part of Native people's lives," Awonohopay said. "They're going to hear today when these dances are performed, how old they are, how important they are to the Tribe and the members each and just how sacred it is."

Ho-Chunk Nation members.jpg

The celebration also featured Native American artists, who were selling jewelry, clothing and décor. 

To stay up to date on events happing at La Crosse's mall, click here

Have a story idea? Let us know here