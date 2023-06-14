Natyarpana displays culture with dance

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - The Holmen Public Library showcased classical Indian dance, storytelling, and authentic costumes and jewelry on Wednesday.
The Natyarpana Dance Company presented the rich cultural heritage of India through dance performances, music, and theater, giving Holmen residents a chance to explore and experience Indian arts. The dancers and their teacher also hosted a Q&A session and a dance workshop for children after the performances.
By offering different displays of culture, the library hopes to bridge cultures and create an atmosphere of peace and spirituality through classical arts.
"We're really excited to celebrate the community with diverse cultures that we have here in our communities, and also in the world,” said Youth Services Librarian Kirsten Caldwell. “With this performance we are hoping to give them an experience they may not get at home."
The Dance Group’s guiding principle of cross-cultural exchange aims to educate audiences about Bharanthanatyam and its influence on Indian culture. Bharatanatyam is a form of classical Indian art that, when translated into English, signifies the combination of expression, rhythm, music, and dance.
Students in the Dance Company regularly engage with communities outside those traditionally expected at Bharatanatyam recitals and concerts. The group often performs at public schools, libraries, community centers, old-age homes, and corporate facilities.
After their performance in Holmen, the group traveled to the Bangor and Onalaska libraries to further share their traditions in the La Crosse Region.