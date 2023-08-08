Navy LST from WW II heading to La Crosse

A World War II ship is heading up the Mississippi River with a scheduled stop and stay in La Crosse's Riverside Park.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A World War II ship is heading up the Mississippi River with a scheduled stop and stay in La Crosse's Riverside Park.
, built in 1942, was a transport vessel, bringing up to 20 Sherman tanks and other heavy equipment to fighting troops. LST 325
LST 325 was built in 1942, serving in World War II, later in the 1950's in arctic operations, and then in the Greek navy until 2000.
"LST stands for landing ship tank," said Kenn Rupp, cruise director for LST 325. "It was designed to put men and equipment on a beach without a harbor."
The ship has a flat bottom allowing for it's ability to get so close to shore.
"The nuance of this particular ship is that flat bottom, so we're able to bring it up the Mississippi, the Ohio and other rivers in the area," Rupp said.
The design and purpose of the LST class ships made a big difference in the war.
"It was one of the most significant ships used in both Italy, Sicily and in the Normandy invasion," said local ship enthusiast Kirk Donskey.
LST 325 will be docked from August 31 to September 4 at Riverside Park.
