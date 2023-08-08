Navy LST from WWII heading to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A World War II ship is heading up the Mississippi River with a scheduled stop and stay in La Crosse's Riverside Park.
LST 325, built in 1942, was a transport vessel, bringing up to 20 Sherman tanks and other heavy equipment to fighting troops.
"LST stands for landing ship tank," said Kenn Rupp, cruise director for LST 325. "It was designed to put men and equipment on a beach without a harbor."
The ship has a flat bottom allowing for it's ability to get so close to shore.
"The nuance of this particular ship is that flat bottom, so we're able to bring it up the Mississippi, the Ohio and other rivers in the area," Rupp said.
The design and purpose of the LST class ships made a big difference in the war.
"It was one of the most significant ships used in both Italy, Sicily and in the Normandy invasion," said local ship enthusiast Kirk Donskey.
LST 325 will be docked from August 31 to September 4 at Riverside Park. Tours are daily from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.