NE Iowa coal-fired power plant nears end of long run

Weather Alert

...Period of Snow Showers and Visibility Reductions With Slick Travel Overnight... An area of snow showers will quickly progress east overnight with visibility reductions briefly under 1/2 mile possible under heavier snow showers. Although snow amounts will be mainly less than 1/2 inch, the light snow combined with strong winds gusting to 45 mph and falling temperatures could lead to slick, difficult travel. If traveling overnight, slow down and be prepared for rapidly changing visibility in any snow showers.