Nearly 30 tons of unwanted medications collected during Drug Take Back Day

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said Tuesday that last month's Drug Take Back Day event brought in almost 60,000 pounds of unwanted medications.
That included nearly 300 pounds at the event in La Crosse.
The state's Department of Justice said that 135 law enforcement and other agencies participated statewide in the April 30 event.
Drug Take Back Day is an opportunity to dispose of unwanted medications rather than flushing them or pouring them down the drain where traces of the drugs may end up in lakes and rivers.
For people who may have unwanted medications, there are 15 drop boxes located throughout La Crosse County where the same products can be disposed of safely.
The medications were boxed up, secured, and shipped to Covanta Energy Corporation in Indianapolis, Indiana, where the drugs are incinerated.