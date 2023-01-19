Neighborhood Resource Officers continue to build relationships with the community

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The La Crosse Police Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) program continues to build, nearly a decade after it's creation.
Since its start, thanks to federal grants and private donations, the program has grown to have ten NROs in the La Crosse community.
The officers' responsibilities go beyond that of their regular law enforcement duties, according to Washburn neighborhood NRO Nick Raddant.
"We're still trying to deter crime by patrolling the streets but otherwise, if I see somebody out maybe shoveling this time of year," Raddant said. "I'll step out, talk with them and see if they have any concerns in their specific area of the neighborhood. Maybe try and come up with some type of solution to any problem they may have or just get out and have a friendly conversation."
Through five assigned neighborhoods, NRO's work with La Crosse residents, business owners and students to address the needs within the greater La Crosse community.
Viterbo University's Director of Campus Safety and Security Brian Bartelt said having more officers in the area makes people feel safer.
"The La Crosse Police Department is very involved with the community just in general," Bartelt said. "By dedicating officers to particular neighborhoods, we're able to know where to go if we have questions or concerns."
For Raddant, that's the goal - being a consistent presence in the Washburn neighborhood while putting residents at ease.
"They're speaking with me most of the time we're having conversations," Raddant said. "Which kind of gets people to open up a little bit. Then when it does come time call in a crime or any big issues they're having in their neighborhood, they'll feel most comfortable talking to me about it."
Raddant looked back through his time as a Washburn NRO, to reflect on a time where his advocacy for the community came to fruition.
"There's not a green space in Washburn because it's so heavily populated. The only playground that was really around was Lincoln and they just had the turf re-done," Raddant said. "So, I reached out to Mayo to see if they would be able to fund some new basketball hoops and they were able to do that. Then we were able to use them the night of the National Night Out."
NROs work on a three-year term, with six years maximum, as a way to get more officers out and into the community.
Raddant anticipates this program getting even bigger in the future, which he said helps them be more well-rounded officers and could possibly attract more to the area.