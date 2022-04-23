Neighbors Day returns to La Crosse

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Habitat For Humanity's Neighbors Day made a triumphant return Saturday morning, having been cancelled the last two years due to the pandemic. The event is a day of volunteers attending to the yard work for La Crosse's elderly and disabled residents.
"In less than an hour, hundreds of volunteers arrived," said Executive Director Kahya Fox. "Our previous record for volunteers was 400 back in 2019. Today we had almost 500."
A lot of the tasks involve the raking of leaves, trimming of shrubs and pulling weeds as well as bagging up all of the materials. One group of volunteers at a home were all senior students from nearby Viterbo University.
"Volunteering helps shape you as a person," said Camryn Lillie. "It also builds your relationships with those in the community."
Other volunteers noted how getting out into the community as a volunteer allowed them to meet different people.
"Everyone has a story," said student Josh Lavra. "It's really cool to hear that story and we can help them. It's really nice to connect with the community."
Fox said Neighbors Day 2022 was a success.
"It's just a wonderful opportunity to showcase what a great community we are and bring people together to be great neighbors," she said.