Nervous about bees? Here's what experts say

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- If you've noticed more bees and wasps out, experts say that it's the time of year when they're preparing for winter.
With an increased number of bees and wasps out right now, there are ways to protect against being stung.
Gundersen Health System Pediatric Allergist Dr. Samantha Knox said to wear closed-toe shoes, as some wasps make their nests in the ground.
If people are eating outside, it's recommended to keep food in a closed container and to monitor drinks.
If someone's never been stung before, it can be difficult to know if they are allergic to bee stings.
"We don't typically screen with skin or blood testing because you may have some false positives. It is really about your history," Knox said. "So I think you make sure that you understand the signs of a severe allergic reaction and how to get to medical attention.”
Signs of an allergic reaction includes hives, abdominal cramping, difficulty breathing and difficulty swallowing.
If someone's had severe reactions in the past, Knox said they should talk with their doctor now before another event.