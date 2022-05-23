Nesting season a tough time to be a turtle

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - On World Turtle Day, the Wisconsin DNR is asking the public to lend a helping hand for turtle mothers and offspring during nesting season.
This is the time of year when the state's 11 species of egg-laying turtles emerge from rivers, lakes, and wetlands to build their nests. The migration process can be deadly as many are run over as they cross roads and highways.
Once female turtles reach a place to build a nest, the eggs face predators from animals such as skunks and raccoons.
Still others, the DNR said, are illegally taken and sold as pets.
Several of Wisconsin's protected turtle species such as Blanding's turtles or Wood turtles don't reproduce until they're 12-20 years old and even then produce only a few eggs yearly. The death or removal of one turtle, the DNR said, can lead to population declines or the elimination of local populations.
They offer a few ways to help. The first is to drive with caution in areas near turtle habitat. Slow down, be alert, and reduce distractions.
Build a nest cage to protect turtle eggs and hatchlings if turtles are nesting on your property. Follow these instructions and watch a step-by-step video on how to build a nest cage that keeps predators out and allows hatchlings to exit on their own.
You can report any turtle observations, road crossings or nesting sites by using the DNR's Turtle Reporting Form that's part of its Wisconsin Turtle Conservation Program.
Report suspicious illegal activity associated with turtles to the DNR’s Violation Hotline by calling or texting 1-800-847-9367.
Find out more at the DNR's Wisconsin Turtle Conservation Program