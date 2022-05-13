 Skip to main content
Network issues force La Crescent-Hokah schools to dismiss early

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - La Crescent-Hokah Public Schools are dismissing early Friday afternoon after a district wide network outage affects their infrastructure including their HVAC systems. 

In a Facebook post, it said the outage also affected other systems including communications. 

The district is dismissing students at the elementary school at 12:50 p.m. and at 1 p.m at the Secondary School. 

According to the district, while activities will continue, Kids Co. is closing for Friday afternoon. 

No word on what caused the outage. 