Network issues force La Crescent-Hokah schools to dismiss early

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - La Crescent-Hokah Public Schools are dismissing early Friday afternoon after a district wide network outage affects their infrastructure including their HVAC systems.
In a Facebook post, it said the outage also affected other systems including communications.
The district is dismissing students at the elementary school at 12:50 p.m. and at 1 p.m at the Secondary School.
According to the district, while activities will continue, Kids Co. is closing for Friday afternoon.
No word on what caused the outage.