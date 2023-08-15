New 353 area code coming soon; so what does that mean?

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - People in the Coulee Region will soon have to get used to seeing some new digits on local phone numbers.
Southwest Wisconsin is known as the "608". The area code even serves as a calling card for some local businesses like 608 Brewing Co.
But, on Tuesday, Verizon customers received a text message recently that reads in part "Area code 353 is being added to the 608 area on 9/15/23." That's because the Wisconsin Public Service Commission said it is running out of assignable prefixes--the first three numbers following the area code--for the 608.
So what does that mean for you? It turns out not much unless you get a new cell or landline number this fall.
"There really is no significant change," said Meghan Sovey, the commission's communications director. "The price will not change due to this overlay. it's also important to note customers can still dial just the three digits to reach emergency services like 911."
Again the new 353 area code will cover the existing 608 area which ranges from La crosse down to Janesville covering at least part of 21 counties.