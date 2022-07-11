New addition to the International Owl Center

HOUSTON, Minn. (WXOW) - The International Owl Center in Houston boasts a handful of birds that they show off, and now a burrowing owl is joining the flock.
Bea, who is seven weeks old, serves as an education ambassador along with the other owls. The newest chick in town came from a breeder in Maryland, which is where Bea's parents are located.
Burrowing owls are the only endangered owls in Minnesota. Executive Director Karla Bloem says the primary issue involves the animal's name sake.
"The big thing is loss of burrows they use for nesting," Bloem said. "They don't dig their own burrows. They need to have badger holes and things like that. People tend to kill badgers and get rid of them, which isn't good for burrowing owls. Also, insecticides are not good for them because a large part of their diet is insects. We can talk about how we as humans can help this species survive when we have one that's so engaging and endearing and everyone falls in love with Bea."
The species can live up to twelve years in captivity, double what they are known to do in the wild. Bea currently weighs three ounces and will tip the scales at double that when fully grown. Her diet consists of mice and clean insects. Bloem describes Bea as having a rambunctious personality, playing with toys and often crash landing after short flights. All of the facility's owls will never have their wings clipped, allowing them to fly for their entire lives.
In order to obtain the bird, the center had to fill out the proper paperwork with the DNR before getting the green light.
Bea and the other birds can be seen Friday-Monday at the International Owl Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with special presentations three times during those days.