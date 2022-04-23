 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New Albin man hurt in crash

  • Updated
  • 0
car crash 1.jpg

HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. (WXOW) - A New Albin, Iowa man is hurt when his pickup collides with a semi Friday night in Houston County. 

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 6:21 p.m. on Highway 26 in Crooked Creek Township about five miles north of the Minnesota-Iowa border. 

The state patrol said road conditions were wet when a southbound pickup driven by Tommy Robert Martin, 40, of New Albin, collided with a northbound semi-tractor driven by Timothy Richard Rhyner, 49, of Houston. 

As a result of the collision, Martin was transported to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Rhyner was not hurt in the crash. 

The Houston County Sheriff's Office assisted with the incident. 

Traffic was detoured for several hours on Highway 26 as a result of the crash. 