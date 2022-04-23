New Albin man hurt in crash

HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. (WXOW) - A New Albin, Iowa man is hurt when his pickup collides with a semi Friday night in Houston County.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 6:21 p.m. on Highway 26 in Crooked Creek Township about five miles north of the Minnesota-Iowa border.
The state patrol said road conditions were wet when a southbound pickup driven by Tommy Robert Martin, 40, of New Albin, collided with a northbound semi-tractor driven by Timothy Richard Rhyner, 49, of Houston.
As a result of the collision, Martin was transported to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse with non-life-threatening injuries.
Rhyner was not hurt in the crash.
The Houston County Sheriff's Office assisted with the incident.
Traffic was detoured for several hours on Highway 26 as a result of the crash.