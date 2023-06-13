New apartment complex preparing for opening day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Three Sixty Real Estate Solutions showed off its second residential building Tuesday, ahead of the completion of the building.
The new 5th Ward Residences have 72 units available for rent, with an anticipated opening date on September 1, 2023. The prices range from $899 for a studio to $1499 for a two-bedroom and two-bathroom apartment.
The building complex features in unit laundry and appliances. There are shared spaces including a gym, conference rooms, dog walking area and community gardens.
The apartments also provide both below ground parking garages and parking lots.
The marketing manager for the real estate company, Jennifer Rislow, said there is a need in the area for housing like they're providing.
"The demand has risen so we decided to create more of a community here with the 5th Ward residences," Rislow said. "Having the second building really helps that community feel by having an additional 72 units."
She also stated that the location of the building sets them apart from other renting opportunities.
"Right by the Northside of La Crosse but also a couple of minutes from downtown La Crosse," Rislow said. "You've got the parks and the Marsh Trails within walking distance. I think that makes it a great experience."
In addition to the apartment buildings, there are also townhomes available in two and three-bedroom options. Those are available for rent or sale.