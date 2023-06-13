 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New apartment complex preparing for opening day

  • Updated
  • 0
5TH WARD PROJECT.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Three Sixty Real Estate Solutions showed off its second residential building Tuesday, ahead of the completion of the building. 

The new 5th Ward Residences have 72 units available for rent, with an anticipated opening date on September 1, 2023. The prices range from $899 for a studio to $1499 for a two-bedroom and two-bathroom apartment. 

5th Ward patio n.jpg

The building complex features in unit laundry and appliances. There are shared spaces including a gym, conference rooms, dog walking area and community gardens. 

5th Ward Shared Space.jpg

The apartments also provide both below ground parking garages and parking lots. 

The marketing manager for the real estate company, Jennifer Rislow, said there is a need in the area for housing like they're providing. 

"The demand has risen so we decided to create more of a community here with the 5th Ward residences," Rislow said. "Having the second building really helps that community feel by having an additional 72 units."

5th Ward townhome.jpg

She also stated that the location of the building sets them apart from other renting opportunities. 

"Right by the Northside of La Crosse but also a couple of minutes from downtown La Crosse," Rislow said. "You've got the parks and the Marsh Trails within walking distance. I think that makes it a great experience."

5th Ward townhomes.jpg

In addition to the apartment buildings, there are also townhomes available in two and three-bedroom options. Those are available for rent or sale. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you