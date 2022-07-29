New Bishop brings message of healing, hope to Winona-Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WXOW) - Becoming the 9th Bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester on Friday, Bishop Robert Barron returns to the Upper Midwest from sunny Southern California.
"And don the winter coat you had while serving in Chicago," remarked Bishop Christophe Pierre, the Papal Nuncio to the U.S.
No stranger to Midwest winters, the Chicago native previously served as a priest and religious educator there before becoming Auxiliary Bishop of Los Angeles. He's also no stranger to the more than three and a half million Catholics worldwide who follow him on social media and through his Word on Fire ministry.
"He's awesome," said Amanda Smith from Mankato. "He's very well known in the Catholic community. He's a light to a lot of people, and it's cool to have his presence among us."
His Installation Mass marks a new chapter for the Diocese of Winona-Rochester which is working to move past a multi-million dollar bankruptcy plan addressing litigation for more than a hundred survivors of past clergy abuse. Bishop Barron hopes to bring a message of healing.
"I want our church here to be a place of refuge, an inn. And how could I, as I stand here, literally in the shadow of the Mayo Clinic, not see this connection? That the church be a source of healing," said Bishop Barron. "Do we know who the neediest, hungriest and thirstiest people in our community are? Are we caring for them directly, personally, getting our hands dirty in the process?"
During his homily, the Bishop also appealed to Catholics in the diocese to bring the messages from the church into the community with the goal of growing the faith especially among younger people.
"Evangelization is key. It's everything. I hope he utilizes us, the new Catechumen in a way to bring Christ to those who are suffering," said Ronald Guerra from St. Paul.
Bishop Barron continued, "So, sex, pleasure, money, power, worldly success, reputation, family, country--all that becomes for different people in different ways, objects of worship. The job of the church is to remind everybody that these idolatries will lead in short order to addiction and deep sadness, massive evidence of which is on display I think in a lot of young people today."
And as a tangible measure of the work ahead, Bishop Barron said he wants to see double the number of young men in the seminary in just the next 5 years.
He plans to hit the ground running in his Winona office on Monday morning.