New Boys & Girls Club youth services director introduced

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Wednesday night into Thursday...Heavy Wet Snow Likely... .A winter storm will start to push into parts of northeast Iowa late Wednesday afternoon, spreading northeast through the rest of the night. The snow is likely to be heaviest overnight, with 1 to 2" per hour rates possible. The snow will taper off as it lifts northeast later Thursday morning. While several inches of wet snow are currently expected, where that falls and just how much hinges on the storm track...and that could shift. Warmer air could also cause a rain-snow mix in southwest Wisconsin and lessen snow totals. In addition, there could be a short period of freezing drizzle as the snow ends. Stay weather aware heading into Wednesday and Thursday, especially if you have travel plans. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow with 4 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and southwest and central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates this winter storm. &&