Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Wednesday night into Thursday...Heavy Wet Snow
Likely...

.A winter storm will start to push into parts of northeast Iowa
late Wednesday afternoon, spreading northeast through the rest of
the night. The snow is likely to be heaviest overnight, with 1 to
2" per hour rates possible. The snow will taper off as it lifts
northeast later Thursday morning.

While several inches of wet snow are currently expected, where
that falls and just how much hinges on the storm track...and that
could shift. Warmer air could also cause a rain-snow mix in
southwest Wisconsin and lessen snow totals. In addition, there
could be a short period of freezing drizzle as the snow ends.

Stay weather aware heading into Wednesday and Thursday,
especially if you have travel plans.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow with 4 to 8 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota,
and southwest and central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates this winter storm.

&&

New Boys & Girls Club youth services director introduced

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In 2016, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse collaborated with Mayo Clinic Health System to provide mental health services to children in need.

Now that hundreds of children have utilized the program, they are expanding even further.

Laquita Becker was introduced Tuesday as the new Director of Youth and Family Services. She joins a staff of three specialists who work with the children. All of them are Mayo employees but work at club facilities full time.

Becker's role will include standardizing programming across all Boys & Girls Club locations in the area as well as monitor training for existing staff.

Becker says the program's importance matters to many people.

“These rolls are crucial," Becker said. "Mainly because kids go through a lot. The past few years have been difficult for all of us, but especially our youth who are experiencing those crucial life development milestones. Now more than ever, I think they need all the support they can get.”

Jake Erickson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse, says the additional staff will help provide help to the area's youth.

“We started with one employee and now we’re at four," Erickson said. "This director position is really going to be key of bringing it all together. Making sure there’s consistency across all of our clubs. Training is available for the rest of our staff. I think the possibilities are endless.”

That first employee in 2016 was none other than Becker, who served as one of the specialists. She returned to take this new position last month.

Erickson added that they hope to hire another specialist later this year with the goal of having one for each of the eight club locations in the area.

