New CEO named at Tomah Health

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - A new CEO for Tomah Health is set to start next month.
The board of directors said Tuesday that Derek Daly will take over as the hospital's CEO. He'll succeed Phil Stuart, who is retiring after 50 years in healthcare including 27 years at Tomah Memorial Hospital and Tomah Health.
Although born in Madison, Daly is currently CEO of Blue Mountain Hospital District in John Day, Oregon. He also has healthcare management experience in Montana.
“For years, I have been aware of Tomah Health and its great reputation as a high-quality provider of health care services,” Daly said in a statement. “When first visiting in person earlier this spring, I was even more impressed with the organization, services, facility and most importantly, people, at Tomah Health,” Daly added.
"I am looking forward to officially starting in my role at Tomah Health sometime this summer and getting a chance to meet all of our internal caregivers, team members and community partners,” Daly said. “My wife, Nicole, and I are looking forward to relocating our young family to Tomah, getting involved in the community, and forming personal and professional relationships in the area.”
In the statement from Tomah Health, Stuart said he'd step down in June, but would stay longer if needed to ensure a smooth transition to Daly's tenure.