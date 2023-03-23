New CFO named at Viterbo University

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Viterbo University names a new Chief Financial Officer and Vice President for Finance and Administration.
The university announced that Amy Schmidt is taking on those roles beginning on May 15.
She currently is the Vice President for Finance and Administration in Winona at Minnesota State College Southeast. Prior to that, she was at Western Technical College.
“I am very excited to join the Viterbo community and look forward to helping advance the university’s mission of preparing students for faithful service and ethical leadership,” Schmidt said in a statement from the university. “Viterbo, as part of its Catholic and Franciscan identity, is committed to service, collaboration, and leadership and I look forward to working with members of both the university and the La Crosse community.”
“Amy’s selection as our next vice president for finance and administration is cause for great excitement and celebration,” said Viterbo University President Rick Trietley. “Her proven financial skills, leadership abilities, team focus, and calm demeanor are a perfect match for Viterbo. She also understands our mission and values, the current higher education landscape, and the region from which we draw the majority of our students. I could not be more pleased to welcome her to the Viterbo team.”
Schmidt was selected after a nationwide search.