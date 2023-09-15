New drone regulations go into effect starting Saturday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Starting Saturday, most Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), or drones, will need to be registered with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) due to safety and security reasons.
Drones are on the fastest growing parts of aviation within the United States. According to the FAA, at the beginning of the year there were over 871,000 registered drones and over 307,000 certified Remote Pilots. Those numbers are projected to continue growing.
Starting September 16, most drones will be required to be registered with the FAA. They also must be operated in accordance with the Remote ID rules.
The registration costs $5 and lasts three years.
Remote ID is a drone's ability to provide identification and location information while in flight. So that it can be received by others through a broadcast signal.
The FAA states that changes are being put into place to ensure the safety and security of drones. With Remote ID, it helps the FAA, law enforcement and other agencies locate the pilot if they are flying in an unsafe manner or in an airspace where they are not allowed to fly.
Pilots are able to purchase standard Remote ID equipped drones or a separate Remote ID module.
If a pilot is unable to comply with these requirements, they have until March 16, 2024 to properly equip their aircraft.
There are a few exceptions to the regulation - drones that under .55 pounds and those that are flown under the Exception for Limited Recreational Operations.
For more information on how to register a drone, click here.