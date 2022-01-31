New executive director named for Franciscan Spirituality Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - There's a new executive director for the Franciscan Spirituality Center in La Crosse.
The FSC's Board of Directors named Jean Pagliaro as the new head to succeed Audrey Lucier, who is retiring on February 25 after nine years in the position.
Although the board conducted a nationwide search, they selected Pagliaro from in-house. She is currently the FSC's program and retreat coordinator. She was hired in 2017.
“Jean impressed us with her enthusiasm for the executive director role and for the Center in general. Jean's vision aligns perfectly with the FSC's mission. I am excited to have Jean as the FSC’s next executive director,” said Lyell Montgomery, FSC Board president in a statement released on Monday.
“I’m looking forward to continuing to grow our vision and mission in partnership with our staff, the FSPA, the La Crosse community and beyond,” Pagliaro said in the statement. “I personally have experienced abundant welcome, grace and hospitality during my time at the FSC and that has led to personal transformation and a deep respect for what the Center offers people in their own faith exploration and journey toward wholeness and healing.”
Prior to joining the FSC, Pagliaro was an affiliate chaplain at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, volunteer coordinator at Coulee Region RSVP, and pastor at Halfway Creek Lutheran Church in Holmen.
The Franciscan Spirituality Center is a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration. It opened to the public in 1985 and welcomes people of all faith backgrounds and traditions.