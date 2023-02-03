New Executive Director named for Pump House Regional Arts Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Pump House Regional Arts Center in La Crosse names a new Executive Director.
The Pump House's Board of Directors said in a statement Friday that Allison Krzych is appointed as the new Executive Director.
She had been the acting Executive Director since October 2022 following the retirement of Toni Asher.
Krzych has worked at the Pump House since 2020.
“With her combined business acumen, working knowledge of the Pump House and rapport with Pump House patrons and staff, Allison is the ideal candidate to lead the Pump House,” said Board President Robin Cosby in the statement.
The Pump House is in downtown La Crosse. It contains visual arts galleries, a theater and an art education studio.