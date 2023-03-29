New health clinic opens downtown

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The city has several options for those looking to receive health care, and another option opened downtown in February.
Viaro Health spent around two years in development before accepting patients. More than 1,000 have been helped during its first couple of months.
The facility offers what they call direct primary care, which is personalized to what the patient needs. They also have membership plan that allows for unlimited health care for a monthly fee. There are different tiers that range from $65-112 per month and come with different services.
Viaro President Teresa Pulvermacher says they hope to help their downtown neighbors on top of their usual clientele.
"One of the populations that we're hoping to serve is that small business that really can't afford to have a full blown health plan for their employees," Pulvermacher said. "They might want to be able to offer this in a way. They can either supplement for that employee or the employee can be encouraged to come and seek care here."
Viaro does not offer urgent care services, but will help patients get the care they need at other facilities. They also do not take walk-ins, but Pulvermacher says it is common for people to get a same day appointment.
The facility offers the following services:
- Geriatric care
- Women's care
- X-rays
- Labs
- Behavioral health
- Massage therapy
- Physical therapy
- Chiropractic
- Acupuncture
Their staff consists of:
- One Family Medical Doctor, who also serves as Medical Director
- Four Family Nurse Practitioners, including Pulvermacher
- Two Registered Nurses
- Two Medical Assistants
- Two Lab Technicians
- Two X-ray specialists
- One Behavioral Health Therapist, with plans to hire another
- Two Massage Therapists
- One Chiropractor
- One Acupuncturist
Viaro Health is located at 230 Pine Street.