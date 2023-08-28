New hours, temporary road closure at Trempealeau Refuge

UPDATE: The utility work is complete. All roads into the refuge are now open to traffic.
TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) - Some changes are coming for visitors at the Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge.
Starting September 1, the Visitor Contact Station at the refuge is changing hours. The station will now be open Wednesday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The station is closed Saturday-Tuesday and on federal holidays.
A release from the refuge said that with limited staffing, the station may close at other times to accommodate duties on the refuge.
Also, on Tuesday, August 29, the Refuge Entrance Road is closed for utility work.
The refuge's Marshland Access, off of Highway 35/54 is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily as an alternative entrance to the refuge.
They anticipate the road reopening in time for the weekend.