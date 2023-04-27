 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa...

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Vernon,
Crawford and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Crawford,
Grant and Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 915 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.4 feet, Lock and Dam 7 becomes inoperative.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:15 PM CDT Thursday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.7
feet just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

New initiatives to keep students safe around school buses

  • Updated
  • 0
School Bus Stop Sign.jpg

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) -- About 1,000 students are signed up to take a bus within the La Crescent-Hokah School District each day. That's why police and Ready Bus Company are partnered together to protect those students while enforcing bus arm violations.

Through a grant from the state of Minnesota, each school bus is now equipped with two exterior cameras. They can capture both the front and back license plates on cars if they violate the law. 

Camera on Bus Stop Arm.jpg

Minnesota law states when a school bus is stopped on a street, with a stop signal arm extended and flashing lights, an approaching vehicle must stop at least twenty feet away. That vehicle may not move until the stop signal is retracted. 

Ready Bus Company general manager Traven Medawar said regardless of these laws, there have been accidents in the past and these cameras are necessary.

Roth Clark .jpg

"There's a huge need for it. We've had so many incidences where we would call the police, the police wouldn't be able to get out in time and we didn't have anything to be able to show that somebody ran the stop arm," Medawar said. "So with this, we have the ability to see real time and be able to send that information to the authorities."

La Crescent Police Department Cpl. Roth Clark said these cameras will only help them do their jobs. 

Traven Medawar.jpg

"With this stop arm cameras, we're going to be able to enforce every stop arm violation that the school reports," Clark said. "Ideally, it's going to pick up the vehicle description, license plates - all that. So that we can follow up on it after the fact."

Updated technology, like these cameras, are just one more thing working to keep children safe. 

"Everything is about safety for the kids. Whatever we can do to help them be safe, is what it's all about," Medawar said. "These stop arms allow that. To stop traffic and kids cross the road safely.. that's 100% our priority."

Have a story idea? Let us know here

