New initiatives to keep students safe around school buses

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) -- About 1,000 students are signed up to take a bus within the La Crescent-Hokah School District each day. That's why police and Ready Bus Company are partnered together to protect those students while enforcing bus arm violations.
Through a grant from the state of Minnesota, each school bus is now equipped with two exterior cameras. They can capture both the front and back license plates on cars if they violate the law.
Minnesota law states when a school bus is stopped on a street, with a stop signal arm extended and flashing lights, an approaching vehicle must stop at least twenty feet away. That vehicle may not move until the stop signal is retracted.
Ready Bus Company general manager Traven Medawar said regardless of these laws, there have been accidents in the past and these cameras are necessary.
"There's a huge need for it. We've had so many incidences where we would call the police, the police wouldn't be able to get out in time and we didn't have anything to be able to show that somebody ran the stop arm," Medawar said. "So with this, we have the ability to see real time and be able to send that information to the authorities."
La Crescent Police Department Cpl. Roth Clark said these cameras will only help them do their jobs.
"With this stop arm cameras, we're going to be able to enforce every stop arm violation that the school reports," Clark said. "Ideally, it's going to pick up the vehicle description, license plates - all that. So that we can follow up on it after the fact."
Updated technology, like these cameras, are just one more thing working to keep children safe.
"Everything is about safety for the kids. Whatever we can do to help them be safe, is what it's all about," Medawar said. "These stop arms allow that. To stop traffic and kids cross the road safely.. that's 100% our priority."