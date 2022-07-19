New Kwik Trip holds official ribbon cutting

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The newest Kwik Trip store in La Crosse held it's official ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday morning. Company President Don Zietlow along with store staff and crew thanked a sizeable crowd for making the latest store possible.
"La Crosse is our hometown," said Carl Rick, Training Department Manager. "We employ nearly 5,000 people throughout the area."
The new store, what the company refers to as a "generation three", features everything from a small market, robotic shakes and smoothies and a larger kitchen space for ready-to-go cooked items. The store has taken on the nickname "the Taj Mahal" of Kwik Trips.
"It's pretty flattering quite frankly," Carl Rick added. "I think just being in the same conversation with the Taj Mahal, even in jest, is very flattering."
The company also presented one thousand dollar checks to both local police and fire departments as part of their efforts in giving back to the community.