NEW: La Crosse Police release video of downtown shooting

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police release video to WXOW of a downtown shooting that injured six people earlier this month.

WXOW made an open records request to La Crosse Police for the video from the city's Downtown Project Blue Light surveillance cameras.

The June 17 clip provided by police show the driver of a vehicle, later identified as Deandrew Grant, coming down Jay Street. The vehicle then turns the wrong way down 3rd Street.

It shows the vehicle stop briefly in front of Politos Pizza then drive off headed north the wrong way down 3rd Street.

It is hard to see if any shots were fired from the vehicle. Police blurred out a group of people that were the ones wounded from the gunfire.

Another clip from La Crosse Police show an officer running down towards the victims immediately after the shooting. The clip blurs anyone who was wounded in the shooting.

The incident happened at around 2 a.m. Grant was arrested several hours later near where he abandoned the vehicle after the shooting.

Downtown video surveillance cameras also showed that after abandoning the vehicle in a parking lot of the La Crosse County Law Enforcement Center, Grant threw something on the roof of Dee's Muffler shop. Police later recovered the handgun believed used in the shooting according to the criminal complaint filed against Grant.

He was charged with 27 felonies related to the crime which the complaint said stemmed from an earlier altercation with a group of people downtown. The complaint said after the altercation, Grant went to his vehicle, drove the wrong way down 3rd Street, and fired at some of the group from the earlier incident.

Six people were wounded in the drive-by shooting.

Charges against Grant include six counts of attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide-Use of a dangerous weapon, substantial battery, 1st degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and possession of a firearm by outstate felon.

He remains in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.