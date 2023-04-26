New music festival coming to Eau Claire, featuring All Time Low, Mayday Parade, Plain White T's

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Houston, Allamakee, Vernon
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton,
Crawford and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Buffalo and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

.Flooding continues along the Mississippi River this week. The
amount of water flowing through the region is peaking this week and
already crested north of Alma, WI. The river will likely crest
from today through the weekend southward from Winona, MN to
Guttenberg, IA.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 430 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1
feet tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.4 feet on 04/18/2001.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

New music festival coming to Eau Claire, featuring All Time Low, Mayday Parade, Plain White T's

  • 0

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This August music fans will be able to enjoy some pop punk, emo, and alt-rock classics as a new music festival comes to Eau Claire.

Reverb

The new event, called Reverb Music Festival, was announced Tuesday by the group that hosts Country Jam. The event will take place on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at the new Eau Claire Event District, where County Jam will also be held this summer. 

According to a press release, the lineup includes All Time Low, Mayday Parade and The Maine, Plain White T’s, Charlotte Sands, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, and The Ataris.

"We are thrilled to bring Reverb Music Festival to Eau Claire as it will be an amazing addition to Eau Claire’s portfolio of first-class music festivals" said Kathy Wright, Reverb’s General Manager. "With a diverse lineup of artists and the option of camping, Reverb is sure to be an unforgettable immersive weekend for our fans."

Wright told News 18 she anticipated 5,000 to 10,000 guests at Reverb this summer, and hopes they make a weekend out of it and enjoy the rest of the community.

"A one-day festival that has an overnight component can typically generate 3 to 5 million dollars in economic impact just over the course of that weekend based on the attendance numbers," Wright said.  

She added that they plan to make this an annual event but might be a different weekend next summer. 

Camping will be available Friday and Saturday nights. All tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. on May 2. 

The Eau Claire Event District is located on County Highway T and 20th Avenue in a recently annexed portion of Eau Claire bordering the town of Wheaton. 