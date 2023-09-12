New pavilion, pickleball courts at Wieser Park

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - On Tuesday, La Crescent city officials cut the ribbon on the newest additions to Wieser Memorial Park.
A new pavilion and pickleball courts are now open at the La Crescent park.
The new pavilion started as just a need for flushing toilets. The project evolved into an all-weather pavilion with lots of natural light, roll-up walls and of course, flushing toilets.
The park was originally donated by the Wieser family. Many family members attended Tuesday's ribbon-cutting.
Officials said that there are already over 50 requests to reserve the new pavilion. If you would like to reserve the space, contact the city of La Crescent.
