New pet care facility open for business

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Onalaska Animal Hospital debuted this week, providing care for pets large and small as the first new facility of its kind to open in the area in thirty years.
Owner Dr. Nicole Azene says that the building, which broke ground in December, offers several things. This includes a "fear free" area where pets and owners can feel safe and secure as well as soft music and pheromones sprayed through the area to keep animals at ease.
“I think we’re unique," Azene said. "At this time, we’re brand new. We’ve got state-of-the-art equipment. We’re able to closely monitor patients to a level that may not even be possible in some of those other practices. It’s not to say those other practices are lacking. We do think that we’re able to offer something new.”
The facility opens as many places experience a shortage of veterinarians. Practice Manager Michelle Hemp believes the business can expand its size and staff with time.
“[Dr. Azene and I] wanted this building to be a place where we could grow," Hemp said. "We designed it so to add other associate veterinarians in the future. There’s additional office space. Additional exam rooms. All so that we can grow in that area.”
One study found that La Crosse County has seen an increase of 29 percent in households with pets over the last thirty years. The facility hopes to bring relief to other clinics that have been swamped with clients.