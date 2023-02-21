New pizzeria open in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Pizzeria Dolorosa, located on 4th Street right next to the Rivoli Theater in downtown La Crosse, has opened for business.
The owners describe their pizza as artisanal New York style. They're looking to add to the lunchtime options list with pizza available by the slice or the whole pie.
The menu ranges from classic cheese to a white sauce bacon and leek option.
"The one that we probably had the most feedback on soft openings is probably our bacon and leek. Its a white pie so its got a garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, leeks and then bacon from St. Joes up on 33. So it's different. I don't think there is a ton of white pies that you know you can get from around places so I think people are interested and excited by it," said Co-Owner Spencer Schaller.
Pizzeria Dolorosa is open Tuesday through Saturday.