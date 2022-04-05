New principal hired for Southern Bluffs Elementary

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The School District of La Crosse has hired a new principal for Southern Bluffs Elementary School.
Maggie Maine starts her new role on July 1 after the retirement of current principal Lisa Schreiner.
Maine has served as the principal at Jefferson Elementary in the Winona Area Public Schools since 2019. She previously worked as the behavior interventionist and dean of students at Mississippi Heights Elementary for Sauk Rapids-Rice Public Schools. She also was a high school teacher for the Becker School District.
“I aspire to create a school culture and educational program that empowers students and staff,” said Maine in a statement from the district. “I strongly believe in teamwork between students, families, staff, and our community. Relationships make a difference in the way students view school and ultimately in the way they perform. Students thrive with a solid support system and having those supports can boost their confidence and push them to succeed.”
“Maggie is a dedicated and passionate advocate for students,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Aaron Engel in the statement. “Her classroom experience and leadership style are focused on preparing students to be college and career ready. Maggie’s commitment to the value of education for all students will help continue the long tradition of excellence and success at Southern Bluffs. We are very excited to welcome Maggie to the La Crosse Schools family.”