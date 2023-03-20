New principal named at West Salem Elementary School

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - There's a new principal at West Salem Elementary School.
The district's school board approved the hiring on Alex Hubing as the new principal of the school on March 14.
He was chosen over 28 other applicants for the job.
Superintendent Ryan Rieber says, “We are excited to welcome Mr. Hubing to our Panther Family! Alex pursues excellence, while developing relationships, which creates a positive culture and climate around him. We are excited for his focus on continuous improvement and how he will continue to raise the standard of excellence at our elementary school."
Prior to coming to West Salem, he was principal at Lincoln Middle School, SOTA II, and Coulee Montessorri for the School District of La Crosse. He also served as Dean of Students at Logan Middle. Hubing spent seven years teaching science in the Onalaska School District.