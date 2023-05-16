New prinicipal named for Northside Elementary-Coulee Montessori

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A new principal is named for Northside Elementary and Coulee Montessori schools in La Crosse.
The Board of Education chose Sarah Bradle as the new principal effective July 1.
Bradle has ten years of experience in the district in several roles.
She's familiar with where she's headed after having served as an Academic Student Success Coach at both schools and as a 2nd and 3rd Grade teacher at Northside Elementary.
She's also filled the roles of Supervisor of Educator Readiness and was an Instructional Coach at Emerson Elementary and Summit Environmental School.
”Sarah is a dynamic leader who will undoubtedly ignite a transformative spark within our school community,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Aaron Engel in a statement. “She is incredibly talented at building strong, positive relationships with students, families, colleagues, and community partners. With her expertise, dedication, and commitment to student success, Sarah is prepared to lead this exciting new chapter at Northside Elementary/Coulee Montessori and empower our students to achieve their fullest potential."
“I am deeply connected to Northside Elementary School, Coulee Montessori, and the surrounding north side neighborhoods and community,” said Bradle. “I was born and raised on the north side of La Crosse and attended Franklin Elementary School. Nearly all of my 15 years of professional experience have involved working with the children and families on the north side of La Crosse. These students, this staff, and this community are all a part of my heart and my soul. They are why I love what I do."
Bradle is a 2010 UW-La Crosse graduate who received her Master's Degree from the university in 2017.