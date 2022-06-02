New program looks to recruit child care workers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Parenting Place in La Crosse, which helps both child care providers and parents seeking assistance, has launched the "Child Care Explorers Program" as a way to recruit teenagers who may be interested in joining the industry.
The "child care crisis" has been a problem for some time, and the number of workers has been an issue. The program will provide expanded training beyond the norm. Training Coordinator Sara Horstman says that child care plays a major role in community wealth.
"Child care is an essential need to make the community and the economy run," Hosrtman said. "The staffing shortages have been a big barrier for some of that care to continue. Our hope with this program is to help boaster the workforce by appealing to the demographic of high school students."
Early Care & Education Director Audra Wieser hopes the program will energize prospective employees at a time where they consider what career field to go in to.
“We’re looking to not only ignite that life long passion for the field of child care, which we know is difficult but very rewarding," Wieser said. "But also prepare them in a way that will help keep them in the field longer and make it a more enjoyable experience for them.”
Funding of the program, which runs over the summer, comes from the La Crosse Community Foundation and city ARPA money.
The Parenting Place says that over a dozen students have signed up. The program has a limit of 25 participants.
