New Programs at Habitat for Humanity

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Habitat for Humanity is known for its housing projects and its Re-store but it also has other programs.

It's ReClaim program recovers still usable material from renovation and demolition projects and reincorporates the materials into their building projects or sell them in the Re-store.

They've just started a new program that's called RePair.

"We are trying to fill a gap in terms of home repair services. You know contractors are really busy, stuff is super expensive these days, and so we are trying to be a responsive and accessible and affordable alternative for lower-income families to get their home repairs done," said Natalie Heneghan Community Outreach Director at the Habitat for Humanity of the Greater La Crosse Region.

The service, according to the Habitat website, "provides skilled, licensed, and insured contractors to complete income-and-non-income eligible repairs, focusing on safety concerns and small repairs."

You can find links to all their programs here.

