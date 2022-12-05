New Public Art Coming to La Crosse's Northside

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A proposal to add a new mural to La Crosse's northside received approval today from the city Board of Public Works. The mural would act as a "garden pathway" to the nearby Kane St. Community Gardens.
Pending approval from the City Art Board, the project is planned to begin sometime in Spring of 2023. It will be painted by local artist Lisa Mobly with help from students in the surrounding area.
Chad Dull, the Community Impact Coordinator for the School District of La Crosse stated, "I was approached by a resident in the neighborhood, a professional artist named Lisa Mobly, who came up with this great idea to engage the entire neighborhood in creating something that was beautiful. Something that would connect the neigborhood to the nearby Kane Street garden."