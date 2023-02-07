New report finds disparities in Wisconsin's death rates

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- An independent research group, the Wisconsin Policy Forum, provides data and analysis of critical policy issues. The non-partisan group recently released a report on mortality in Wisconsin.
The group analyzed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from 2001 to 2021 where they discovered several things.
“It enables us to compare these mortality data by lots of factors," Wisconsin Policy Forum Communications Director of Policy Research Mark Sommerhauser said. "Such as cause of death, the geography, demographic factors such as gender and race."
In their studies, they found two overarching trends.
"The first was that overall mortality among older adults in Wisconsin and nationally has declined," Sommerhauser said. "On the flip side of the coin, we found in Wisconsin and nationally, is that mortality among young adults has gone up - quite a bit.”
Adults in the age range of 65-84 years old saw a decrease in the three leading causes of mortality: heart disease, cancer and strokes.
“Healthcare, in general, has put a lot of emphasis in the last two decades of preventive care in the terms of cancer and cardiovascular disease," Gundersen Health System Medical Director of the Office of Population Health Marilu Bintz said. "One might hope that we're seeing the fruits of that work.”
Mortality rates for young adults are increasing. The 30-35 age range saw an increase of 137% since 2001 - largely due to opioid overdoses.
"It really sheds sort of light on, that's our working population," University of Wisconsin La Crosse Department of Public Health and Community Health Education Chair and Professor Keely Rees said. "When that working population becomes ill, or diseased or dies - that's our workforce."
Another large finding in the report was racial disparities within the state. The leading causes of death among black Wisconsinites were homicide and overdoses.
The report states "In 2021, a Black, non-Hispanic Wisconsinite was nearly 32 times more likely to die from homicide than a white, non-Hispanic Wisconsinite. This disparity has increased significantly over time: in 2001, a Black Wisconsinite was nearly 15 times more likely to die from homicide than was a white Wisconsinite."
Rees said that data was no surprise, as those in the public health sector see racial disparities often but is still "frustrated to see it still."
The report, according to Sommerhauser, is meant to provide policymakers with data and facts, where party bias may otherwise get in the way.